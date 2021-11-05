Summit Insights Downgrades QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Hold

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was downgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $156.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

