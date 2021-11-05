Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$81.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.21.
Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting C$70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 426,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,224. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$54.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.73.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.