Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Increased to C$81.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$81.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.21.

Shares of TSE SLF traded down C$0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting C$70.65. The stock had a trading volume of 426,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,224. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$65.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47, a current ratio of 545.45 and a quick ratio of 516.21. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of C$54.71 and a 12 month high of C$71.73.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7100002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

