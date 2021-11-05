Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$34.93.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SU. Barclays boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little purchased 10,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$250,240.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 87,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,047,863.60.

Shares of SU stock traded up C$0.33 on Friday, reaching C$32.61. 2,665,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,745. The stock has a market cap of C$47.51 billion and a PE ratio of 20.44. Suncor Energy has a one year low of C$15.23 and a one year high of C$33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

