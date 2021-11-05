Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SUN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $40.00. 809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,875. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

SUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

