Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. Sunoco had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 73.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
SUN traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $40.00. 809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,875. Sunoco has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.74.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.
About Sunoco
Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.
