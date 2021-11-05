Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $396.48 Million

Analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will post sales of $396.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunrun’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $424.90 million and the lowest is $357.60 million. Sunrun posted sales of $320.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full year sales of $1.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,457. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -60.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 48.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 160,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 52,050 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $1,205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 42.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

