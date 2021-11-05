Superdry’s (SDRY) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 395 ($5.16).

Get Superdry alerts:

SDRY opened at GBX 281.23 ($3.67) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a 52-week low of GBX 158.60 ($2.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 493 ($6.44). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 302.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.92 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25.

In other Superdry news, insider Peter Sjölander purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.23) per share, with a total value of £370,500 ($484,060.62).

About Superdry

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Superdry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superdry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.