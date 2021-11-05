Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Susquehanna Bancshares restated their buy rating on shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $114.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRUS. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $104.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.05 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.19.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,155.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,352 shares of company stock worth $3,074,331. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Contour Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after buying an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the second quarter worth about $31,069,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

