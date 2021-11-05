Susquehanna International Group LLP Acquires New Stake in Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ANNX. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter worth approximately $6,918,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Annexon by 10.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,597,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,960,000 after buying an additional 150,368 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Annexon by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,339,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 133,858 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Annexon by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 113,489 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $16.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $629.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.42. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $38.01.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $165,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $323,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,190 shares of company stock valued at $559,210. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

