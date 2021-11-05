Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $298,000 in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP)

Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in BRP Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,768,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,678,000 after buying an additional 177,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BRP Group by 27.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,068,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,624,000 after buying an additional 658,208 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,855,000 after buying an additional 21,258 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in BRP Group by 15.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,005,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,791,000 after buying an additional 136,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BRP Group by 18.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,236,000 after buying an additional 114,496 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jay A. Cohen acquired 2,800 shares of BRP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $85,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,227. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BRP opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -54.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. BRP Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $40.82.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.87 million. BRP Group had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. Research analysts predict that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BRP. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BRP Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BRP Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

