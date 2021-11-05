Susquehanna International Group LLP Invests $312,000 in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EDIV. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 113,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,869 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $496,000.

NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $29.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

