Susquehanna International Group LLP Sells 1,205 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Susquehanna International Group LLP cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 28.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $115.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.51 and its 200 day moving average is $107.47. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $86.61 and a 12 month high of $115.60.

