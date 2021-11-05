Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January alerts:

NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.