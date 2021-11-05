SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Given New $1,100.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $950.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $780.00 target price (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SVB Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $805.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $747.85.

Shares of SIVB opened at $751.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $298.96 and a one year high of $761.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $650.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $595.92.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 31.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 32.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.25, for a total value of $96,707.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 316,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,414,000 after buying an additional 27,747 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter worth $102,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

