SVB Leerink Boosts Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Price Target to $52.00

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) had its price objective boosted by SVB Leerink from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.50% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Surgery Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGRY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Shares of Surgery Partners stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. Surgery Partners has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 155,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.