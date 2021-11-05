SVB Leerink Lowers Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Price Target to $35.00

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) had its target price decreased by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $35.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $30.44 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.51.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $1,758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 242,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,530,483.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 130,123 shares of company stock valued at $4,451,930 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,782,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,054,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,725,000 after purchasing an additional 878,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,259,000 after purchasing an additional 512,766 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,185,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,794,000 after purchasing an additional 453,921 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

