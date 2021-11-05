Swap Market Capitalization Tops $437,189.56 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Swap has a market cap of $437,189.56 and $655.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.31 or 0.00085361 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00083155 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00103622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.29 or 0.07261841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,220.73 or 0.99898094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,279,839 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

