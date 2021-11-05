Syncona’s (SYNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on the stock.
Shares of LON SYNC opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.58. Syncona has a 52 week low of GBX 161.60 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38.
Syncona Company Profile
Recommended Story: Operating Income
Receive News & Ratings for Syncona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syncona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.