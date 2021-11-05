Syncona’s (SYNC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Syncona (LON:SYNC) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 279 ($3.65) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON SYNC opened at GBX 198.20 ($2.59) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 185.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 207.58. Syncona has a 52 week low of GBX 161.60 ($2.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 280 ($3.66). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38.

Syncona Company Profile

Syncona Limited is a fund specializes in investments in hedge, equity and long-term alternative investment funds across multiple asset classes. It manages private equity, debt, fixed income and alternative investments. The fund prefers to invest in healthcare and life sciences sector with focus on Cell therapy, gene therapy, biologics and small molecules.

