Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 104.8% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 15,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 37,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $2,768,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 29,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth about $2,964,000.

TSM opened at $117.79 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $610.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

