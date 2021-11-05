Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TNDM traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,811. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $142.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,650.73 and a beta of 0.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.22.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,475,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $199,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 123,478 shares of company stock worth $14,968,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

