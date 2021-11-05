Tarang Amin Sells 44,831 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Stock

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) CEO Tarang Amin sold 44,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total value of $1,466,422.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Tarang Amin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Tarang Amin sold 125,324 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $4,143,211.44.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Tarang Amin sold 95,062 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,018,218.50.

ELF stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 3.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,822,000 after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,510,000 after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 221,324 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

