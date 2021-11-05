Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Raymond James from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TRGP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources stock opened at $55.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $16.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.31%. On average, analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.