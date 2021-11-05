Taseko Mines Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter.

TKO has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of TKO opened at C$2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$783.48 million and a PE ratio of 83.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of C$1.04 and a 1-year high of C$3.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.49.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

