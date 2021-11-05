Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

TGB stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,009. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.68 million, a P/E ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Taseko Mines has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.