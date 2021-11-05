Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Releases Earnings Results

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%.

TGB opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Taseko Mines has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.67. The company has a market cap of $627.35 million, a PE ratio of 73.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taseko Mines stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) by 86.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,666 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,641 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Taseko Mines worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on TGB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.81.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.