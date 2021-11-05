Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$783.48 million and a P/E ratio of 83.64. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.
In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,150.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
