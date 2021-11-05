Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Given New C$3.75 Price Target at TD Securities

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of TSE TKO opened at C$2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of C$783.48 million and a P/E ratio of 83.64. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of C$1.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$111.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines will post 13.0700004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Taseko Mines news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

