TD Securities Boosts CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$42.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAE. CIBC upped their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America downgraded CAE from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins downgraded CAE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

CAE stock opened at $31.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.70. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $612.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.68 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CAE by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,774,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CAE by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CAE by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in CAE by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 59,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

