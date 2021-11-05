TD Securities Downgrades GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) to Hold

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$55.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GFL. CIBC increased their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

GFL traded down C$1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.81. 130,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,803. GFL Environmental has a 1-year low of C$27.82 and a 1-year high of C$54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47.

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

