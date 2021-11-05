TD Securities Lowers Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Price Target to $12.50

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercer International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James set a $15.00 price target on Mercer International and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mercer International from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Mercer International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercer International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MERC opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.71. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $469.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Mercer International’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $145,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mercer International

Mercer International, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment involves in manufacture, sales, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

