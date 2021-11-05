TD Securities Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$61.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target increased by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Evercore boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$56.88.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded up C$1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$54.58. 3,175,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,181,010. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$43.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12 month low of C$21.32 and a 12 month high of C$54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.64, for a total transaction of C$509,345.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,748.99. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Insiders sold a total of 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

