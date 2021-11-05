TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Holdings Cut by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP decreased its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTGT. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of TechTarget from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

In other news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares in the company, valued at $14,292,444.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 94,153 shares of company stock worth $8,094,016 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTGT opened at $98.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 167.41 and a beta of 0.88. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $48.85 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.14.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

