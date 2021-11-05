Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tejon Ranch had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 4.05%.

TRC traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,949. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tejon Ranch has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $536.53 million, a PE ratio of 226.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 103.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 77,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 8.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,837 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tejon Ranch by 5.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,834 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

