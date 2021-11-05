Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.29 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.29 ($2.69) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 4.22% from the company’s previous close.

O2D has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($4.00) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.68 ($3.15).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

O2D stock opened at €2.39 ($2.81) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.71. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €2.37 and its 200 day moving average price is €2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.