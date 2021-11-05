Telefónica Deutschland’s (TELDF) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TELDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.76.

TELDF stock remained flat at $$2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.26.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

