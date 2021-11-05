Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) Shares Down 1.3%

Television Broadcasts Limited (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 1,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

About Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY)

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Television Broadcasts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Television Broadcasts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.