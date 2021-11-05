Telsey Advisory Group Raises Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target to $22.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Bed Bath & Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,395 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1,114.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,501,433 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,478 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $69,636,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 77.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,392,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $146,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the second quarter valued at $63,154,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

