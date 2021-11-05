Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.300-$0.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $535.10 million-$537.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.08 million.Tenable also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.020-$0.030 EPS.

Shares of TENB traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. 1,135,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,038,010. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.88. Tenable has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.29.

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $264,554.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $76,579.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

