Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$145 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.99 million.Tenable also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.300-$0.310 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,135,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,010. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -159.14 and a beta of 1.64. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,780,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenable stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.00% of Tenable worth $44,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

