Teradata’s (TDC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.
NYSE:TDC traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.
In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
