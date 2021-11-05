Teradata’s (TDC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Teradata (NYSE:TDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE:TDC traded down $7.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 51,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,396. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. Teradata has a one year low of $19.11 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.45 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $150,394.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,761 shares of company stock worth $444,300. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

