Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$900 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.55 million.Teradyne also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.870-$5.870 EPS.

Teradyne stock traded down $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.40. 43,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,662,805. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $97.04 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.27 and a 200-day moving average of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.33.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,534 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,098. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradyne stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,756 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Teradyne worth $87,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

