Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 138.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of TRNO traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.80. 58,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,237. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25. Terreno Realty has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $77.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 34.93%. Sell-side analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point increased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.