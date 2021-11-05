Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Shares of TBNK stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $26.20. 274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day moving average of $25.47. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $30.04.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 27.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 9.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,976,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 205,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. 45.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Territorial Bancorp (TBNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.