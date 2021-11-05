Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Tesla were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $339,000. Mark Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.5% during the second quarter. Mark Asset Management LP now owns 67,628 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $45,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Tesla by 48.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 505 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Tesla by 97,754.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 130,147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $88,461,000 after acquiring an additional 130,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in Tesla by 8.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 8,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $734.55.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,347 shares of company stock valued at $83,826,667 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,229.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $840.30 and its 200-day moving average is $720.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 398.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $396.03 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

