Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.99. Tetra Tech posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tetra Tech.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.88. The company had a trading volume of 349,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,954. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.76. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $182.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total transaction of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 84,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,408,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 7.3% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 47,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 17.6% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 9.9% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 109,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 349.4% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

