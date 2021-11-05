Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.830-$2.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.22 billion-$4.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.44 billion.

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $209.08.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.40. 4,510,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,186,199. The stock has a market cap of $178.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

In related news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Texas Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.