The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Shares Down 2.9%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68. Approximately 1,055,086 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,838,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54.

The Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.11 million for the quarter.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

