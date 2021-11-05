The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) PT Raised to $38.00

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

The Bancorp stock opened at $31.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $32.32.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 40.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 168,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $3,906,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037,773.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,784,182. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 0.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 293,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,303,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

