The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934,047 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 46,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.74% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $33,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NTB stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a twelve month low of $26.83 and a twelve month high of $41.36.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.53 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.89%.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

