The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock Holdings Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 24.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 288,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,881 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 13.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CG opened at $58.95 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.96 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.42.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. CIBC raised The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

In related news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,266,565 shares of company stock worth $206,558,421 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

