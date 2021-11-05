The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

CAKE has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.90.

The Cheesecake Factory stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.28. 42,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,133. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.38. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

