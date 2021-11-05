The City Pub Group’s (CPC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.

Shares of CPC stock opened at GBX 115.45 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96. The stock has a market cap of £119.92 million and a P/E ratio of -28.54. The City Pub Group has a twelve month low of GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92).

The City Pub Group Company Profile

The City Pub Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages an estate of pubs. The company's pub estate comprises 45 free houses located primarily in London, Cathedral cities, and market towns. Its portfolio primarily consists of freehold and managed pubs that provide a range of drinks and food tailored for its pubs' customers.

