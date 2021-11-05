The City Pub Group’s (CPC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of The City Pub Group (LON:CPC) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the stock.
Shares of CPC stock opened at GBX 115.45 ($1.51) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 115.97 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.96. The stock has a market cap of £119.92 million and a P/E ratio of -28.54. The City Pub Group has a twelve month low of GBX 54.90 ($0.72) and a twelve month high of GBX 147 ($1.92).
The City Pub Group Company Profile
